A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who stabbed a man with a knife, was convicted in Tver city (Russia). Russian media reported.

On February 13, 2019, a conflict occurred between the two men in Tver city. During a verbal skirmish, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan pulled a knife out of his pocket and hit his opponent in the stomach.

As a result, the victim received various injuries.

The court found the citizen of Kyrgyzstan guilty and sentenced him to three years in general regime penal colony.