Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has set threshold points for admission to higher education institutions of the republic. Press service of the ministry reported.

Points for grant based and other forms of study under an agreement with payment of tuition fees have been set.

These are 110 points for the main test and 60 — for a subject test.

In 2018, an average Nationwide Testing score was 119.4 (114 — in 2015). At the same time, 26,180 students (57 percent of the total number) were tested and admitted to higher educational institutions. For comparison: only 47 percent of schoolchildren were able to overcome the threshold score in 2015.

The ministry added that the first round of selection and enrollment to universities will take place on July 8-13.
