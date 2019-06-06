15:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Patrol police inspectors to be provided with stun guns

Open competition for recruitment of employees to the newly formed department of the Bishkek Patrol Police Service has ended today. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov held a meeting.

According to the Information Department of the Government’s Office, the Bishkek Patrol Police Service will replace the existing Police Patrol and Checkpoint Service and the Traffic Safety Directorate.

Those wishing to become inspectors of the patrol police have filed 1,024 applications: 308 applications were received from civilians, 716 — from law enforcement officers.

According to Zhenish Razakov, it is planned to allocate 197 million soms as a part of a pilot project to strengthen the material and technical base, including the purchase of cars, electric stun guns, on-board computers and other special means, as well as uniforms.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
Patrol police created in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform
Kyrgyzstan abolishes patrol police
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Interior Minister to raid on roads
Patrol police to be reformed again
586 patrol officers brought to responsibility since beginning of 2017
Cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman placed on Bishkek-Osh road
Bomb in Patrol Police Department of Bishkek not found
Bomb threat at Bishkek Patrol Police Department
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet