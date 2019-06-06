Patrol police inspectors to be provided with stun guns

Open competition for recruitment of employees to the newly formed department of the Bishkek Patrol Police Service has ended today. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov held a meeting.

According to the Information Department of the Government’s Office, the Bishkek Patrol Police Service will replace the existing Police Patrol and Checkpoint Service and the Traffic Safety Directorate.

Those wishing to become inspectors of the patrol police have filed 1,024 applications: 308 applications were received from civilians, 716 — from law enforcement officers.

According to Zhenish Razakov, it is planned to allocate 197 million soms as a part of a pilot project to strengthen the material and technical base, including the purchase of cars, electric stun guns, on-board computers and other special means, as well as uniforms.