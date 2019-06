Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The border will be closed from June 7 to June 9 on the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in the PRC.

Passage of persons, transport and cargo will resume on June 10.