14:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan's international reserves declining for the 2nd month in a row

At the end of May 2019, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 9.05 million. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The gross international reserves of the republic amount to $ 2,171.04 billion. Compared with May 2018, they reduced by $ 7.2 million.

Over the past two years, the highest level of reserves was registered in January 2018 — $ 2,220.44 billion.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has intervened 11 times, having bought $ 20,550,000 and sold $ 154,550,000. Net sale of dollars in 2018 amounted to $ 134 million.

The decline in reserves is partly due to the fact that the National Bank conducted the largest intervention on the last day of May 2019, having sold $ 27 million.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 17.06 million for month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 16.6 million in March
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves increase by $ 10 million in February
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow by almost $ 15 million in January
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce in 2018
National Bank purchases gold for 10 billion soms since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decreasing again
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow first time since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan loses international reserves
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decrease by $ 48.65 million in 2018
Popular
Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek