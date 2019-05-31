Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with Prime Minister of India

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his working visit to India. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of Kyrgyzstan arrived in India to attend the inauguration ceremony of Narendra Modi at his invitation.

«The election results confirm the high confidence that the people of India have in the reforms and important undertakings you are conducting. I am sure that friendly relations and trustful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India will only strengthen,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The leaders discussed issues on a wide range of bilateral cooperation, as well as in the framework of international organizations. An official visit of Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan will take place in the near future.