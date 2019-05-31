11:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with Prime Minister of India

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his working visit to India. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of Kyrgyzstan arrived in India to attend the inauguration ceremony of Narendra Modi at his invitation.

«The election results confirm the high confidence that the people of India have in the reforms and important undertakings you are conducting. I am sure that friendly relations and trustful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India will only strengthen,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The leaders discussed issues on a wide range of bilateral cooperation, as well as in the framework of international organizations. An official visit of Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan will take place in the near future.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to India appointed
Parliamentary committee approves Asein Isaev for post of Ambassador to India
MFA offers to appoint Asein Isaev as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India
Almazbek Atambayev going to have rest in India
Indian singer K John shoots video clip in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India
External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kyrgyzstan
External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj to visit Kyrgyzstan
Indian Sandeep Bijawat disappointed with lack of tolerance in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to claim electronic visas to India
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case