Investigation into repair of Historical Museum is over

Investigation of the criminal case on repairs at the Kyrgyz State Historical Museum and the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata is over. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security sent the criminal case to the prosecutor for sending it to a court.

It is known that the charges were brought against the former PM Sapar Isakov, the former head of the Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Mira Karybaeva, the former deputy head of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Almazbek Abdykarov, the former head of the Housing and Civil Construction Department Shaybek Atambekov, his deputy Ulukbek Matisakov, and also one of the founders of SMU-3 LLC Aidarbek Mendeev.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed this information.

Recall, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of illegal use of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of the building and the purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650 million soms.