Pamir Kyrgyz ask for land and houses in Naryn

Pamir Kyrgyz, who migrated to Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, asked to provide them with land and houses. They said it at a meeting with representatives of state bodies.

This is not the first such an appeal of the Pamir Kyrgyz to the authorities.

According to them, the adaptation period has passed, younger children study at schools, two — at a university. Some have completed training courses.

«We have been rendered much assistance for 3 years. We are grateful. But we would like to independently keep house. We need land and houses for this. We could live together, take care of the cattle in turns. We are not going to leave, we will stay in Kyrgyzstan,» they said.

They also told about difficulties in communication with relatives in Afghanistan.

«It is difficult to communicate with our relatives. Last year, 18 people left, but could not return. Because it is impossible to get a visa, there are other difficulties,» they complained.