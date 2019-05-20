16:03
370 school teacher positions vacant in Kyrgyzstan

There are about 370 teacher vacancies in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a press conference.

According to her, this number is the same throughout the year.

«One vacancy closes, another opens. It is difficult to lure teachers to remote regions, especially computer science teachers. Therefore, we work with local authorities to provide some benefits to young teachers in order to interest them. We are working in this direction with universities,» she stressed.

Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva stressed that Chui region and Bishkek lack teachers.

«First of all, it is connected with migration processes and an increase in the number of children. The number of school students has increased by 18 percent that is a big burden on the education system: this is both the construction of schools and the shortage of teachers,» she said.

The Minister voiced an average salary of a teacher — 13,800 soms. Young specialists get, according to her, about 8,000 soms.

About 76,000 teachers work in Kyrgyzstan.
