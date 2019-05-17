Finance Ministry simplifies procurement system to support domestic business

Active work on reforming the public procurement system to support domestic producers is underway. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It includes provision by procuring entities of preferences when purchasing domestic goods and services; state purchases are simplified through an electronic catalog, and the process of acquiring goods from domestic producers through direct contracts is regulated.

Amendments were made to the law on public procurement, which includes a regulation on mandatory provision by procuring organizations of benefits up to 20 percent for goods and work of domestic producers in the evaluation and selection of bids that use domestic labor resources and local raw materials.

«A functional was introduced on the web portal of public procurement that requires mandatory setting of a percentage of benefits from a procuring entity. In addition, an electronic catalog is being introduced for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the regions. A platform for an electronic catalog of goods, works and services, which operates in pilot mode, has been developed. The availability of the electronic catalog for domestic suppliers (contractors) will increase the transparency of the evaluation system of tender bids for purchases with a low cost, reduce the time for public procurement with a small cost and when creating bids,» the Finance Ministry stressed.