Finance Ministry forms commission to review complaints in public procurement

The Department of Public Procurement under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has begun forming an independent commission to review administrative complaints and appeals.

According to the Law «On Public Procurement,» the commission will review complaints against decisions of procuring organizations and agents, as well as appeals related to procurement procedures.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance, a recruitment process for the commission has been announced. Members may include representatives of the public, lawyers, and certified public procurement specialists.

To participate in the competition, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship;

higher professional education;

certificate of a public procurement specialist;

at least three years of relevant work experience;

clean criminal record.

The selection of commission members is conducted in two stages: document evaluation and interview. A reserve composition will also be formed based on the results of the competition.

Applications will be accepted until November 24, 2025.