Cabinet approves new procurement rules for state-owned enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to Resolution No. 301 of 2022, which regulates procurement procedures for state and municipal enterprises, as well as companies in which the state owns 50 percent or more of the authorized capital.

The amendments are aimed at simplifying and optimizing procurement procedures, increasing transparency, and reducing administrative barriers for state-owned companies. The document expands the list of exemptions, clarifies requirements for competitive procedures, and introduces updated thresholds for «simplest procurements»:

for state and municipal enterprises — from 50,000 soms;

for state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries with more than a 50 percent state share — from 500,000 soms.

The rules for concluding framework agreements, working through internal supplier registries, requirements for technical specifications, and the procedure for forming annual procurement plans have been clarified.

The resolution also introduces provisions allowing international financial institutions to be considered as sources of procurement financing and expands the list of services that do not require separate competitive procedures, including banking services, payment system services, agency agreements, and others.

In addition, the document strengthens transparency requirements: customers must publish procurement information in the system within established deadlines, while the appeals mechanism is now linked to the organizations’ internal audit processes.

The new resolution will enter into force in ten days.