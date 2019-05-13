15:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police

More than 381 million soms will be allocated from the budget for implementation of the project on creation of a patrol police service. Deputy Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department Nur Satybaldiev told at a press conference.

According to him, it is planned to spend 197,200 million soms only in 2019.

«This money will be used to buy equipment, special means and cars. The Main Traffic Safety Department was created without funds from the republican budget. A competition is announced now, it is open, anybody can apply,» Nur Satybaldiev told.

An expert working group was formed in August 2018 following the instructions of the President of the country, which developed proposals and measures to reduce the level of traffic accidents and strengthen the work of the units of the internal affairs agencies that ensure road safety.

The pilot project on creation of the patrol police in Bishkek is planned to be implemented in 2019-2020. Then the reform will cover the whole country.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Patrol police created in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform
Kyrgyzstan abolishes patrol police
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Interior Minister to raid on roads
Patrol police to be reformed again
586 patrol officers brought to responsibility since beginning of 2017
Cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman placed on Bishkek-Osh road
Bomb in Patrol Police Department of Bishkek not found
Bomb threat at Bishkek Patrol Police Department
Popular
Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek