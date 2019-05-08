Banner with names of climbers died in Kyrgyzstan installed on Too-Ashuu pass

As part of «Memory» project, names of the climbers who died in Kyrgyzstan were perpetuated on Too-Ashu pass, at the entrance to Kolbaev tunnel. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to it, the names and surnames of the dead climbers were immortalized on a banner. As of today, there are names of climbers from 22 countries of the world who died during ascents in Kyrgyzstan.

«Place for banner was chosen logically. Climbers left for their last ascent through the tunnel. I have done a lot of work to find out the names and surnames of climbers from South Korea, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Turkey, Russia, France, USA, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Austria and Estonia. Hopefully, colleagues — journalists from these countries will help to find relatives of the dead climbers. In addition, it is planned to prepare a video about them and send it to the families and friends of the climbers. This is our contribution to public diplomacy,» author of the project Erkin Turaliev told.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads supported the idea of ​​the activist and provided financial support for the installation of the banner.