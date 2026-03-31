Death of Natalia Nagovitsyna not to affect flow of climbers to Kyrgyzstan

The death of Russian athlete Natalia Nagovitsyna at Pobeda Peak in August 2025 will not lead to a reduction in the number of foreign expeditions to Kyrgyzstan. Nurbek Saparov, Executive Director of the Kyrgyz Association of Tourism Organizations (KATO), said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Nurbek Saparov emphasized that mountaineering is a specific type of tourism (a travel sector associated with increased risk and requiring special training).

«People who climb peaks like Pobeda Peak know all the intricacies and the real situation. They are experienced professionals who understand the risks. Unfortunately, one or two tragic accidents are recorded in the mountains every year, but this is the nature of the industry,» the head of KATO noted, responding to a question about a possible decrease or increase in the number of international mountaineering guests in the upcoming summer 2026 climbing season.

Chronicle of events at Pobeda Peak

The tragedy at the highest point of the Tien Shan occurred at the end of last summer:

On August 12, 2025, Natalia Nagovitsyna suffered a severe leg injury while descending at an altitude of approximately 7,200 meters.

Other climbers repeatedly attempted to evacuate her in extreme weather conditions. One of the participants died during the rescue operation.

On August 25, 2025, the operation was officially called off. The climber remained at a critical altitude with minimal food and damaged equipment.