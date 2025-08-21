13:15
Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges climbers to follow safety measures

In response to the rising number of accidents and fatalities on challenging peaks in Kyrgyzstan — including Pobeda Peak, Lenin Peak, and Khan Tengri — the Russian Embassy in Bishkek has urged its citizens to adhere to safety precautions. Recommendations and rules are posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

  • Climbers are advised to undergo medical examinations shortly before attempting these peaks, as prolonged exposure to high altitudes can exacerbate chronic conditions and trigger altitude sickness;
  • Ascents should only be undertaken in organized groups through official tour companies experienced in high-altitude expeditions and capable of conducting rescue operations;
  • Solo climbs are strongly discouraged;
  • When planning trekking or climbing trips, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan should be notified at +996 312 323644 or +996 770 800100, regardless of whether traveling individually or in a group;
  • Climbers are also strongly encouraged to obtain comprehensive insurance for mountaineering or other high-altitude sports, and to carry communication devices, a first-aid kit, and sufficient amount of food and water.

The Russian Embassy further recommends informing the consular section of planned mountain trips or other travels within the country, including group composition, routes, and contact details of relatives or friends in case of emergencies.

In urgent cases, citizens can contact the embassy 24/7 at +996 770 448577 or the Russian Consulate General in Osh at +996 558 909005.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan conducted several rescue operations, evacuating 62 climbers and tourists.

Search-and-rescue efforts to evacuate those injured and deliver the dead to base camps are ongoing.
