Construction of new sanitary landfill starts in Bishkek

Active phase of construction of a new sanitary landfill began in Bishkek city. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

At the first stage, excavation work will be carried out, then a pit will be prepared for the manufacture of a membrane that will prevent penetration of infiltrates into the groundwater. All the soil from the new landfill will be used for reclamation of the old landfill.

In 2013, the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a loan agreement to finance the project «Improvement of Solid Waste Management System in Bishkek.»

The project began to slip from the beginning. In January 2019, the Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case against officials of the Bishkek City Administration on the fact of irrational use of donor funds allocated for the reconstruction of the Bishkek sanitary landfill.

Bishkek was allocated €22 million for reconstruction. Half of the sum is a loan.