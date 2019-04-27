15:41
Russia to grant Kyrgyzstan two Mi-8 helicopters, 7 armored carriers

Russia will grant Kyrgyzstan military equipment. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that two Mi-8 MTV helicopters and seven armored personnel carriers have already been delivered to the country.

Military equipment will be handed over to Kyrgyzstan on April 29.

Recall, this is the second part of the military equipment supplied to the Kyrgyz Republic in the framework of the implementation of the agreement between the two governments on Provision of Technical Assistance in Framework of Joining Eurasian Economic Union.

In the framework of the first stage, Russia provided Kyrgyzstan with 123 units of automotive vehicles and engineering equipment.
