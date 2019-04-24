15:02
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region: Investors suspend their work

«At least 95 percent of the information about what we are doing and were going to do in Kyrgyzstan is not true,» Andrey Akimov, a representative of the shareholders of Central Asian Uranium Company, told a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to him, the company is concerned about the information that has been voiced recently. At the same time, investors assure that they are working legally. The enterprise planned to invest in relaunch of Kara-Balta Mining Plant.

«After the protests began, our company suspends all its work in the republic until the situation changes,» Andrey Akimov said.

Recall, public reacted sharply to the information about a project on development of Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.
