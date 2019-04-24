10:08
National Bank launches website for financial literacy training

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan launched a modernized version of Finsabat website for increasing financial literacy. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The website has an updated design; new articles on financial literacy topic appeared there. In addition, there are useful tools for consumers of financial services: a borrowing ability calculator, loan and deposit calculators, a comparison of banks’ tariffs.

«Visitors of the site can take tests to check their financial knowledge, watch social videos and other educational materials on financial literacy,» the bank says.
