21:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev repeatedly hold rally in Bishkek

Supporters of ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev repeatedly gather on the Old square in Bishkek. More than 500 people are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court.

The participants of the protest rally demand acquittal and release of the former deputy Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov.

Protesters demand to arrest the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva and ex-head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev.

Judicial board of the Supreme Court will review the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov upon newly discovered evidence today. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
link:
views: 145
Print
Related
Ata Meken party to hold rally on May 3
Criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev to be reviewed on May 3
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov and Omurbek Tekebayev ends in Bishkek
Local residents hold rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit
Members of SDPK chaired by Atambayev hold rally at Ministry of Justice
Almambet Shykmamatov tells about new evidence of Tekebayev’s innocence
Prosecutor General's Office ready to review case against Omurbek Tekebayev
About 6,000 people to participate in rally of Ata Meken party
Return of Omurbek Babanov. Mayor of Bishkek makes statement
Activists detained for rally at Russian Embassy released
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms