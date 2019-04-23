Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev repeatedly hold rally in Bishkek

Supporters of ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev repeatedly gather on the Old square in Bishkek. More than 500 people are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court.

The participants of the protest rally demand acquittal and release of the former deputy Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov.

Protesters demand to arrest the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva and ex-head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev.

Judicial board of the Supreme Court will review the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov upon newly discovered evidence today. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.