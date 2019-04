Drilling and blasting operations will be carried out on the 108th kilometer of Bishkek-Torugart highway (old road) tomorrow. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The staff of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic will completely block the traffic movement on 103-117th kilometers of the highway from 8.00 till 22.00.

Drivers can use the bypass road.