The old part of Bishkek — Torugart road will be completely closed for traffic. The press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

Drilling and blasting works will be carried out today, on July 30, at the 115th kilometer of the old road to ensure the safety of movement of the trains.

The road from the 103rd to 117th km will be completely closed for traffic from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm. The vehicles, moving towards Issyk-Kul, have to use the bypass road.