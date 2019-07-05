At least 40 kilometers of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road may be made high-speed. Deputy Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ymanaly Sarkulov told today at a press conference.

According to him, officials of the department drove along Bishkek — Naryn — Torugat road in order to study sites to increase the speed limit.

«To increase speed limit, we need to provide security measures. 40 kilometers of this road are considered,» said Ymanaly Sarkulov.

If the speed limit on this section is increased, then road services should ensure no intersecting roads at the same level. It is possible that additional junctions have to be built.