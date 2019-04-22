15:16
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Locals were offered to join commission

Head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Emil Osmonbetov, suggested residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan to join the commission that would work at the uranium deposit. He stated this at a meeting with the villagers.

Last weekend, an on-site meeting of members of the interdepartmental commission for monitoring the impact of activities carried out on Kyzyl-Ompol license area on the state of the environment, animal husbandry and human health was held in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. It voiced the data that YurAsia company was currently carrying out geological exploration. According to the results of the commission’s work, a decision on the further fate of the field will be made.

During the meeting, a verbal skirmish occurred between the villagers. Part of those present considered that the «duty commission» had arrived. Other residents called for an opportunity for members of the commission to carry out work at the field and present the results of work.

Emil Osmonbetov answered to the claims of residents that the misunderstanding arose due to the dissemination of incorrect information. He answered citizens’ questions and invited them to join the interdepartmental commission that would work at the field. Other residents who were interested in commission’s work were also invited to become members of the commission.
