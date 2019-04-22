Signatures against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul collected on social networks

Collecting of signatures under a petition, demanding to ban development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, started on social networking sites.

An author of the petition is some Alena Khromenko. She invites everyone to sign the petition on a special site. As of today, 7 495 people have signed the petition with the title «We are against development of uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul.»

Recall, YurAsia company is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project.