15:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Signatures against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul collected on social networks

Collecting of signatures under a petition, demanding to ban development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, started on social networking sites.

An author of the petition is some Alena Khromenko. She invites everyone to sign the petition on a special site. As of today, 7 495 people have signed the petition with the title «We are against development of uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul.»

Recall, YurAsia company is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project.
link:
views: 146
Print
Related
Local residents hold rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Locals were offered to join commission
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek
Vladimir Popov: Kara-Balta Mining Plant will start working in 2019
Residents of Ton demand to stop exploration of uranium deposit
Russia to invest $ 30 million in restart of KBMP, uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Ton district oppose development of uranium deposit
Kara-Balta mining plant may start working in near future
Reclamation of Min-Kush uranium tailing dump started
"Rosatom" plans to rehabilitate uranium facilities in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms