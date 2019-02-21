12:01
Prosecution agencies reveal over 9,000 violations of children’s rights in 2018

In 2018, the prosecution authorities detected more than 9,000 violations of the rights of the child. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Dyushembiev told at a round table discussion.

As a results of inspections, the supervisory authority filed 85 lawsuits to court. In particular, they concerned deprivation of parental rights and the protection of the property rights of the child.

«The prosecutor’s office has drawn up 1,500 acts of prosecutor’s response on violations of the law on children by state bodies and local authorities. At least 33 criminal cases were initiated on violation of the rights of the child. More than 1,800 officials were brought to administrative and disciplinary responsibility,» Nurlan Dyushembiev said.
