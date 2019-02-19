18:42
Kyrgyzstan to spend 54 million soms on tablets for population census

Census of the population in Kyrgyzstan will be carried out in electronic format. The Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Akylbek Sultanov announced at a meeting of the Republican Commission for Population and Housing Census.

According to him, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov demanded to conduct the census of the population and housing in electronic format.

«We planned to conduct it in electronic format, but did not have time to announce a tender, so we chose paper format. Now, after the order of the head of state, we need to buy tablets,» Akylbek Sultanov told.

He noted that 54 million soms were budgeted for the purchase of tablets.
