At least 30,612 people in Kyrgyzstan have weapons

At least 30,612 people have weapons in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the police, a total of 39,872 units of the arsenal are in the hands of the civilian population.

It includes smooth-bore and rifled weapons, and there are 9,271 gas-traumatic pistols.

The Interior Ministry told that 232 units have been surrendered in 2018, 175 of them were hunting rifles. The ministry added that a remuneration is provided for the voluntary surrender of illegally acquired firearms and heavy weaponry.
