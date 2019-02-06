17:24
Tengiz Sydykov sentenced to 3 years for firearms smuggling in USA

Court of the Eastern District of Virginia (USA) delivered a verdict to Tengiz Sydykov, the son of the former Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the USA, Zamira Sydykova, on firearms smuggling charges. Delo No... newspaper reported.

Tengiz Sydykov is reportedly still under house arrest. He will be sent in prison on February 20.

Recall, 28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were arrested on February 27, 2018 on international trade in firearms, smuggling and other offenses charges. Later, Tengiz Sydykov was placed under house arrest by a court decision.
