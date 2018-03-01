12:02
-4
USD 68.11
EUR 83.17
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyzstanis arrested in USA for smuggling firearms to Chechnya

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in state Virginia (USA) are accused of smuggling firearms to the Russian republic of Chechnya. WJLA.com reported.

As noted, 28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were arrested on charges of international trafficking in firearms, smuggling and other offenses.

A criminal complaint says the residents of Alexandria, Virginia, purchased more than 100 disassembled firearms and tried to ship them to Chechnya without a license, using false shipping inventories and disguising the parts as kitchen utensils and car seat covers.

Postal employees told investigators the pair made parcel shipments nearly daily.

Each of them faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
link:
views: 86
Print
Related
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
U.S. changes Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan to achieve its goals in Afghanistan
USA ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan despite some disagreements
Citizen of Uzbekistan attempts to smuggle 6 gold bars into Kyrgyzstan
Every second Kyrgyzstani denied American visa
Kyrgyzstan’s customs: Kazakhstan cites incorrect statistics on imports
Kazakhstan suppresses smuggling of oil gas to Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev: USA need no democracy in Kyrgyzstan and our region
Foreign Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis in US to be cautious because of Hurricane
US Department of State: Corruption continues to be systemic problem in KR
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported