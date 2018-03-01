Kyrgyzstanis arrested in USA for smuggling firearms to Chechnya

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in state Virginia (USA) are accused of smuggling firearms to the Russian republic of Chechnya. WJLA.com reported.

As noted, 28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were arrested on charges of international trafficking in firearms, smuggling and other offenses.

A criminal complaint says the residents of Alexandria, Virginia, purchased more than 100 disassembled firearms and tried to ship them to Chechnya without a license, using false shipping inventories and disguising the parts as kitchen utensils and car seat covers.

Postal employees told investigators the pair made parcel shipments nearly daily.

Each of them faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.