Director General: No talks about sale of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to Russia

Director General of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Kanatbek Abdykerimov, denied the information about the sale of the company to Russia. He stated this at the visiting session of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov asked about the reliability of information about negotiations over the sale of the state-owned enterprise with Russia.

«This is unreliable information. We are not negotiating the sale of the enterprise,» Kanatbek Abdykerimov said.
