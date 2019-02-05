Kyrgyz Temir Zholu registers growth in freight and passenger traffic

At the end of 2018, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise transported 7.4 million tons of cargo. Director General of the company Kanatbek Abdykerimov told.

According to him, compared with 2017, the freight transportation increased by 4 percent.

«The increase in cargo transportation was ensured due to the growth in the exports of goods, coal — by 160 percent, oil products — 10 times, construction materials — 4 times, cement — 3 times. It is important that Uzbekistan provided a 30 percent discount on the transportation of goods from Kyrgyzstan. As a result, the southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in 2018 increased transportation 2 times — up to 310,500 tons,» Kanatbek Abdykerimov told.

There is also an increase in passenger traffic by 10,000 people.

«The cost of transportation in the direction of Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to 417 million soms. As you know, these expenses should be compensated by the budget,» Kanatbek Abdykerimov said.

The company’s profit in 2018 amounted to more than 5,241 billion soms.