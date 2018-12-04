Police officers take 1st place in Kyrgyzstani’s complaints of torture

The National Center for Torture Prevention received 237 reports for 10 months of 2018. Its head Nurdin Sulaimanov told at a press conference.

According to him, the number of complaints of torture and ill-treatment is increasing every year. At the same time, the main part of the complaints is against the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 85.2 percent.

Nurdin Sulaimanov added that the Prosecutor General’s Office, designed to supervise the facts of torture, submits, somehow, undervalued statistics. Its data usually does not correspond to the center’s figures.

Another fact of torture was revealed the day before. Three policemen of Leninsky District Police Department of Bishkek were arrested on suspicion of beating a detained person.