Severelectro installs additional transformers to unload electrical network

Severelectro Company has installed 50 additional transformer substations in Bishkek, Chui and Talas regions. Press service of the company reported.

Additional substations appeared in Bishkek at the intersection of Elebesov and Vasilyev, Lushchikhin and Tchaikovsky, Togolok Moldo and Kudruk Streets. Due to depreciation and overloading of equipment, electricity was often cut off in the listed areas.

In Chui region, additional transformers have been installed at 31 problem areas with an acute shortage of power. «Residents of the areas, where we installed new equipment, complained of weak voltage in the network. We hope there will be no problems in the future,» said Kadyrbek Temirkanov, Chief Engineer of Alamedin Power Distribution Zone.

At least 16 additional transformer substations have been installed in Talas region.
