Moody’s opinion not changed. Kyrgyzstan's credit rating remains at B2

Moody’s rating agency has left the sovereign credit rating of Kyrgyzstan unchanged. Its official website says.

Moody’s experts note that the rating of the republic reflects the relatively high indebtedness, weak, though improving, work of state institutions. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has very low debt servicing expenditures and reliable growth prospects.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan’s rating is B2 stable, which is considered to be highly speculative.

The rating remains unchanged since December 2015, when it was first assigned to the republic. At the same time, the information about the rating of Kyrgyzstan is closed, therefore it is impossible to study the data why the experts assigned it to the republic.

Initially, Kyrgyzstan used the services of two agencies — Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s. Later, the country decided to refuse the services of the first one.

At the end of September 2018, the total amount of state debt (external and internal) of Kyrgyzstan was $4,364.82 billion (302,382.65 billion soms.) The republic owes most of all to China — $ 1,682.59 billion.