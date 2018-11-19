Almazbek Atambayev invited to kurultai of opposition

SDPK leader Almazbek Atambayev has not yet decided whether he will take part in a kurultai of opposition. Official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this question was not even discussed. But the former president is aware of the forum to be held on November 24 to which all ex-heads of state have been invited, including Askar Akayev who fled the country as a result of public unrest (after March 2005 events) and Kurmanbek Bakiyev (after April 7, 2010). The current president of the country, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was also invited.

The organizers noted that exactly the ignoring of the national assembly had previously been one of the reasons for destabilization in the country.

During the kurultai, it is planned to discuss the current social and political situation in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the results of the work of the heads of state, both those who fled, and the current ones, who have transferred power in a peaceful way.