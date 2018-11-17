12:06
USD 69.84
EUR 79.25
RUB 1.06
English

Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges

Tverskoy District Court of Moscow arrested a former State Duma deputy, businessman Leonid Maevsky, on extortion charges. Interfax reported.

Leonid Maevsky is charged with extorting $ 37.5 million for nondissemination of defamatory information. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The case against the ex-deputy of the State Duma was opened on November 14, he was detained and charged next day.

The trial, at the request of the defendant and his lawyers, was held behind closed doors, since «the security interests of the state might be affected».

Recall, the name of Leonid Maevsky is known in Kyrgyzstan in connection with the criminal case of the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev. Statement of the businessman that allegedly in 2010 he had transferred $ 1 million to Omurbek Tekebayev to positively resolve the issue on sale of the cellular operator MegaCom, which the interim government nationalized, became a cause for accusing the Kyrgyz opposition politician of corruption.

As a result, the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, and the former minister of emergency situations, Duishenkul Chotonov, were sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
License of Omurbek Tekebayev’s state attorney suspended for two years
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev hold rally at White House
Bishkek City Court denies retrial of case of Omurbek Tekebaev's lawyers
State attorney of Omurbek Tekebayev may lose license
Tekebayev’s case. Kyrgyzstan violates several articles of international treaties
State Penitentiary Service voices diagnosis of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev taken to Cardiology Center for examination
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized in National Cardiology Center
Omurbek Tekebaev's lawyer challenges garnishment of her wage
Tekebayev's lawyers appeal refusal to review his case
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking
Journalist Sanrabiya Satybaldieva wounded in Jalal-Abad Journalist Sanrabiya Satybaldieva wounded in Jalal-Abad