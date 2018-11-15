General Staff employees forge documents for money laundering

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed about the details of financial irregularities at the State Committee on Defense Affairs and the Ground Forces of the General Staff. The press service of the supervisory body reported.

An audit found out that individual officials forged documents and used fake seals of various bodies to misappropriate funds intended for payments to servicemen.

«These actions were carried out also by officials of the General Staff for misappropriation of budget funds under the guise of reimbursement of transport, travel and other expenses of servicemen,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

A criminal case has been initiated under the articles: appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property, abuse of official position, forgery by an official and forgery, production, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, fake seals were found in the Ground Forces of the General Staff. The head of the single payment center of the State Committee for Defense Affairs and the head of the Financial Service of the Ground Forces are suspected of forgery of documents and seals.