Authorized capital of Aiyl Bank increased by 1 billion soms

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on increasing the authorized capital of the company by 1 billion soms. Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The decision was made in order to further develop the company and effectively manage the state-owned stake of the financial institution.

Aiyl Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in the country implementing state programs for the development of the agricultural sector. It provides a complete list of high-quality banking services, including servicing private and corporate clients, financing the value chain and trade.