11:51
USD 69.83
EUR 78.79
RUB 1.03
English

Authorized capital of Aiyl Bank increased by 1 billion soms

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on increasing the authorized capital of the company by 1 billion soms. Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The decision was made in order to further develop the company and effectively manage the state-owned stake of the financial institution.

Aiyl Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in the country implementing state programs for the development of the agricultural sector. It provides a complete list of high-quality banking services, including servicing private and corporate clients, financing the value chain and trade.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Government allocates Aiyl Bank, State Mortgage Company 1 bln soms each
Jalal-Abad region leads in terms of agricultural loans amount
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking