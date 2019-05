Former Chairman of Aiyl Bank OJSC Murat Akimov was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Murat Akimov was released from custody in the courtroom.

«The preventive measure was considered on May 15. The Prosecutor’s Office asked to choose a preventive measure to Murat Akimov in form of detention. However, the court rejected this petition and chose house arrest until July 14,» the court said.

Own sources told 24.kg news agency that a criminal case was opened against Murat Akimov for illegal lending in violation of existing banking procedures.

Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is still unavailable for comment.