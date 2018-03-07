International Human Rights Institute covers up for Ata Meken lawyer

The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) covers up for the lawyer of Ata Meken party, Taalaigul Toktakunova, whose property will be put up for auction.

The statement of the organization says: IBAHRI is seriously concerned that Taalaigul Toktakunova is being persecuted by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan that seems to be connected with accusations of Omurbek Tekebayev.

IBAHRI Co-chair Hans Corell noted that the organization he represents calls on the Kyrgyz government to take all possible measures for the lawyers to carry out their legitimate professional activities without fear of intimidation, harassment or interference in accordance with international human rights standards.

«To ensure the rule of law, it is important that individuals in Kyrgyzstan, regardless of their political affiliation, to get equal access to legal representation and the lawyers not to be associated with their clients,» statement said.

Lawyers should freely defend any person in court. Hans Corell

Bishkek City Court on October 4, 2017, by its decision, ruled for the Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, upholding the verdict of the district court.

The plaintiff asked to declare the information voiced at the press conference of lawyers of Omurbek Tekebayev, Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, who spoke on behalf of the politician, not true. The court granted the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property of Taalaigul Toktakunova was seized.

On November 30, the Supreme Court upheld the decisions of lower courts.