17:22
USD 69.85
EUR 78.66
RUB 1.03
English

Kubanychbek Kulmatov refuses to testify

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov refuses to testify. This was announced at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order, fight against crime and corruption by the deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

Answering the question of a deputy why the lawyer said that no investigative actions were carried out with Kubanychbek Kulmatov, the representative of SCNS replied that the ex-mayor’s defense incorrectly provided information to the media.

«Why should we interrogate him if he himself officially refused to testify?» If he wants, we will question him. This is his right," said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov is charged with corruption. According to investigators, in 2014, he, being the mayor of the capital, illegally used $ 2 million grant for construction of two schools.

In addition, he is charged with forging a passport. SCNS claims that the ex-mayor of Bishkek became a citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally.
link:
views: 42
Print
Related
Court remands Kubanychbek Kulmatov in custody until October 28
Kubanychbek Kulmatov’s detention extended for one more month
SCNS: Kubanychbek Kulmatov illegally became citizen of Kyrgyzstan
Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Albek Ibraimov - not political prisoners
SRS demands to deprive Kubanychbek Kulmatov of citizenship
Kubanychbek Kulmatov to be kept in SCNS detention center until September 28
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov to remain in detention center until September 28
Supreme Court remands Kubanychbek Kulmatov in custody
Supreme Court leaves Kubanychbek Kulmatov in custody until end of investigation
Kubanychbek Kulmatov to stay in SCNS detention center for other 2 months
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public