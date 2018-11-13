Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov refuses to testify. This was announced at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order, fight against crime and corruption by the deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

Answering the question of a deputy why the lawyer said that no investigative actions were carried out with Kubanychbek Kulmatov, the representative of SCNS replied that the ex-mayor’s defense incorrectly provided information to the media.

«Why should we interrogate him if he himself officially refused to testify?» If he wants, we will question him. This is his right," said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov is charged with corruption. According to investigators, in 2014, he, being the mayor of the capital, illegally used $ 2 million grant for construction of two schools.

In addition, he is charged with forging a passport. SCNS claims that the ex-mayor of Bishkek became a citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally.