Presiding judge of Leninsky District Court of Bishkek becomes defendant in case

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov opened a criminal case against a presiding judge of Leninsky District Court of Bishkek, Kubanychbek Kasymbekov. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The case was initiated under the articles: abuse of official position and making knowingly unjust sentence, verdict or other judicial decision of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In 2015, the Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad region charged the head of Check rural administration under the articles — appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property and service forgery, as well as the deputy of Atabek rural council under the article — appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Later, the criminal prosecution was stopped,» the supervisory body told.

Despite this, Kubanychbek Kasymbekov, when being a judge of Suzak District Court, brought in a verdict of guilty. Later, the higher instance overturned the decision, and the criminal case was closed, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.
