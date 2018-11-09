10:40
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow first time since beginning of 2018

For the first time since January 2018, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have grown by $ 18.11 million. The website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

In October, the reserves reached $ 2,108.75 billion. Despite the growth compared to September, since the beginning of 2018, the country’s reserves have decreased by $ 67.74 million. It should be noted that the reserves were partly increased due to the fact that the National Bank did not intervene in the foreign exchange market.

In addition to the operations of the National Bank in the domestic foreign exchange market, other factors also influence the reserves. These are revenues received from managing international reserves, changes in the exchange rate of the foreign currencies that make up the reserves, gold prices, operations to buy gold in the domestic market of Kyrgyzstan, payments on foreign obligations of the country and currency receipts in favor of the government.
