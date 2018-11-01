Presidents to discuss CSTO reform at Astana summit

The heads of state will look for answers to complex questions of the international situation at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on November 8 in Astana. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said today, his press service reported.

«We will have a CSTO summit literally in a few days in Astana. There are a lot of questions — reform of the organization, strengthening of its role and weight in international affairs, especially in this difficult time,» said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan and Armenia.