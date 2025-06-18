Number of multilateral documents signed following summit in Astana

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the 2nd Central Asia — China summit in Astana on June 17. The presidential press service reported.

Following the summit, the Heads of State signed and adopted the following documents:

Treaty on eternal good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation;

Astana Declaration of the 2nd Central Asia — China summit.

In addition, a number of documents were signed:

Memorandum of Cooperation between the industrial departments of Central Asian countries and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC;

Action plan between the Ministries of Economy and Trade of Central Asia and China on strengthening trade and economic cooperation;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Economy and Trade of Central Asia and China on deepening cooperation in the field of unhindered trade;

Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of «green minerals» between Central Asia and China;

Memorandum on deepening cooperation on China-Central Asia-Europe express trains;

Action plan for the high-quality implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Central Asian states;

Initiative on creation of favorable conditions for mutual travel of citizens within Central Asia — China format;

Program of joint cultural and humanitarian events for 2025-2026.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Customs Services of Central Asian countries and the General Administration of Customs of the PRC on cooperation in the field of customs risk management;

Memorandum between the Customs Services of Central Asian countries and the General Administration of Customs of the PRC on mutual understanding on technical cooperation in the field of non-intrusive inspection and intelligent image recognition;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of simplifying the issuance of permits for international transportation between China and Central Asia;

Memorandum of Understanding between the transport authorities of China and Central Asia on strengthening cooperation on humanitarian exchanges in the field of sustainable transport.

Twinning relations have also been established between regions of Central Asian countries and the PRC, including between Bishkek and Sichuan Province.