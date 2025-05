President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a meeting of the first Central Asia — Italy summit in the Palace of Independence of Astana (Kazakhstan). The presidential press service reported.

Before the start of the event, the head of state was greeted by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After the welcoming ceremony and joint photo session, the heads of the delegations moved to the hall to participate in the summit.