Bishkek presents investment opportunities at forum in Astana

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev presented the investment potential of the capital of Kyrgyzstan at the II Industrial and Investment Forum Central Asia — China in Astana. The press service of the municipality reported.

As part of the plenary session of the forum, the mayor made a presentation of the investment potential of the city of Bishkek and outlined the priority areas of the municipality’s activities to create a favorable investment climate and a sustainable urban environment.

In his speech, he paid special attention to the prospects of public-private partnership, the development of urban infrastructure, as well as measures to support investors at the national and local levels.

As the City Hall noted, participation in the forum became an opportunity to present Bishkek as a dynamically developing metropolis, open to international cooperation and attracting foreign direct investment, as well as to establish direct contacts with representatives of business, international financial institutions and specialized government agencies of the countries of Central Asia and China.
