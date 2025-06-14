16:39
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana

Political consultations on bilateral cooperation and regional interaction issues were held in Astana. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermukhambet Konuspayev discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations in the political, trade and economic, water and energy, transport and transit, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The parties exchanged views on the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations. Issues related to the conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan were touched upon.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state, government and foreign affairs agencies.
